Boston Market, OneBlood hosting blood drives in Tampa Bay area Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Boston Market is teaming up with OneBlood this month to help save lives and give back to blood donors throughout the Tampa Bay area.

On Saturday, several Boston Market locations in the area will be hosting blood drives. Donors who give blood on the Big Red Bus at participating locations will get a free individual plate from Boston Market with two sides and a voucher for a free movie ticket. Donors also get a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and a cholesterol screening.

These are the participating Boston Market locations holding blood drives in the Tampa Bay area on March 3:

St. Pete: 9595 4th Street North

9595 4th Street North Brandon: 1401 West Brandon Boulevard

1401 West Brandon Boulevard Seminole: 7820 113th Street North

7820 113th Street North Safety Harbor: 1847 Enterprise Road

1847 Enterprise Road Clearwater: 2300 Gulf to Bay

2300 Gulf to Bay Clearwater: 4001 East Bay Drive

4001 East Bay Drive Tampa: 16215 North Dale Mabry

16215 North Dale Mabry Tampa: 7555 West Waters Avenue

7555 West Waters Avenue Tampa: 2708 West Martin Luther King Boulevard

2708 West Martin Luther King Boulevard Tampa: 17507 Preserve Walk Lane

17507 Preserve Walk Lane Tampa: 5501 East Fowler Avenue

5501 East Fowler Avenue Bradenton: 5002 Cortez Road West

5002 Cortez Road West Palm Harbor: 33163 US Highway 19

You can find a full schedule of the Boston Market blood drives, and make an appointment to donate, on OneBlood’s website.

You can donate blood if you’re healthy, 16 or older and weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate.