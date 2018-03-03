Biscuit or cake? Visitors can ‘Make Your Own’ shortcake at Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The 83rd Annual Strawberry Festival is in full swing this weekend in Plant City.

More than 500,000 people are expected to come out this week, and many of them will be indulging in the famous strawberry shortcake at St. Clement “Make your Own” Strawberry Shortcake.

News Channel 8 went to the church’s stand to learn how to make a perfect shortcake.

The first step? Choosing between a biscuit or cake!

Those on “Team Cake” say they like it because it is sweeter. Others say the biscuit is best because it is the “old fashion” way.

Some skip it all together and go straight for the toppings.

“I like a scoop of strawberries, and then I like a little bit more,” says Paul Hatrick, a co-organizer of St. Clement “Make your Own” Strawberry Shortcake.

Then finish it off with whipped cream and a strawberry on top!

Don’t forget, there really is no wrong way.

“The way you like it makes it perfect, no matter what that is,” said Hatrick.