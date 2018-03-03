Tampa Bay area teachers wade into school safety debate

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The debate over school safety and gun control continues to heat up in Florida.

The Florida Senate has until Monday to decide if teachers should be armed in their classrooms.

A number of Bay area teachers have waded into the gun debate, telling News Channel 8 they don’t want to be armed.

“I would never do it. I would never carry a weapon to work, I would never carry a weapon personally, but if it were something that was forced on me, I would find another profession,” said Caitlin Cook, a special education teacher who has worked in education for 13 years. “I’m there to educate. I am not there as a law enforcement officer. I am not in the military. If I wanted to have a job where I carried a weapon to work where I was protecting people physically like that, I would have joined that type of profession.”

“There are ways to prevent. Having a teacher armed is very reactionary. You’re expecting there to be someone that’s a shooter and you’re expecting teachers to react to that versus looking at preventative strategies,” Cook added.

Millions of dollars would be spent to train and arm teachers if the Senate manages to pass the legislation.

“Certainly I would love to be getting my raise and for my contract to be honored,  but I hate the idea instead of paying us, instead of providing resources for our kids, all these things that we need in our schools, and yet we somehow now have the money to arm teachers,” said Cook.

Cook believes banning assault-style weapons would be a step in the right direction but the Senate rejected that idea.

Meanwhile, state leaders have until Monday to decide if teachers should be armed.

“I think they would lose a number of really good teachers because I think there is a lot of people who are not comfortable having weapons in schools,” said Cook.

Follow Jana Jones on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON – 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s