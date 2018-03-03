Tampa Bay area teachers wade into school safety debate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The debate over school safety and gun control continues to heat up in Florida.

The Florida Senate has until Monday to decide if teachers should be armed in their classrooms.

A number of Bay area teachers have waded into the gun debate, telling News Channel 8 they don’t want to be armed.

“I would never do it. I would never carry a weapon to work, I would never carry a weapon personally, but if it were something that was forced on me, I would find another profession,” said Caitlin Cook, a special education teacher who has worked in education for 13 years. “I’m there to educate. I am not there as a law enforcement officer. I am not in the military. If I wanted to have a job where I carried a weapon to work where I was protecting people physically like that, I would have joined that type of profession.”

“There are ways to prevent. Having a teacher armed is very reactionary. You’re expecting there to be someone that’s a shooter and you’re expecting teachers to react to that versus looking at preventative strategies,” Cook added.

Millions of dollars would be spent to train and arm teachers if the Senate manages to pass the legislation.

“Certainly I would love to be getting my raise and for my contract to be honored, but I hate the idea instead of paying us, instead of providing resources for our kids, all these things that we need in our schools, and yet we somehow now have the money to arm teachers,” said Cook.

Cook believes banning assault-style weapons would be a step in the right direction but the Senate rejected that idea.

“I think they would lose a number of really good teachers because I think there is a lot of people who are not comfortable having weapons in schools,” said Cook.

