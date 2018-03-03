Angry customer shoots McDonald’s employee in face with paintball gun

WDIV Published:

(WDIV) – A Michigan McDonald’s worker is recovering after she was shot in the face with a paintball gun while she was working.

Kivona, 25, still has a mark on her cheek from the paintball, and she said it’s painfully swollen.

Kivona said she was shot in the face by an angry customer just after 1 a.m. Monday at a McDonald’s in Dearborn.

She said he asked for an ice cream and a frappe, but both machines were being cleaned at the time.

“It’s tough because people think we’re lying about the machines and everything, and it’s not our fault,” Kivona said. “It’s the truth.”

Kivona said the irritated man ordered 10 chicken nuggets and some sandwiches, but when he pulled up and Kivona opened the window, he fired the paintball gun.

“What if it was a gun?” Kivona said. “What if it was a real weapon and I had gotten hurt? I could have died.”

