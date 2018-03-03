80-year-old man killed after truck crashes into motorcycle in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville man was killed after a pickup truck crashed into his motorcycle on Saturday, highway officials said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Line Road and Monteverde Drive.

According to an incident report, Alfred Boutin Jr., 80, was traveling westbound on County Line Road when he was struck by a 2017 Ford F150 that had turned left into his path.

Due to the impact, Boutin was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries. He died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Michael King of Spring Hill, was not injured.

