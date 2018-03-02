Ybor City bar owner, Tampa PD officer, team up to rescue chicks from drain

TPD Officer Vanessa Wright and Crowbar nightclub owner Tom DeGeorge with the chicks they rescued.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two little chicks are back with their mother today after they were rescued from a drain by a kindhearted YBOR City bar owner and Tampa Police Department officer.

Tom DeGeorge owns the Crowbar nightclub and beer garden located at 1812 N. 17th St. in Ybor City. Late Friday morning, DeGeorge heard the sound of baby chickens coming from a nearby storm drain.

He could see the yellow head of a chick among the leaves were covering the metal drain grid.

DeGeorge saw a TPD officer nearby and told her about the trapped chicks. Together they worked to rescue them.

DeGeorge grabbed a piece of wood to use to open the drain. Then, TPD Officer Vanessa Wright climbed into the drain and rescued the chicks. Officer Wright then returned the chicks to their mother, who was watching nearby.

Ybor City is home to many chickens who can be seen wandering freely in the area.

The head of a baby chicken can barely be seen among the leaves covering the drain.

 

