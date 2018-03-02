VIDEO: Florida man who attacked woman with chainsaw assaults officer in holding cell

LANTANA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man who attacked a woman with a chainsaw on Tuesday was caught on camera assaulting an officer shortly after the incident.

Video released by the Lantana Police Department shows 20-year-old Juan Cabrera Jr. attacking the officer in his holding cell.

According to a report, the officer asked Cabrera if he wanted something to eat and offered him some crackers. In response, Cabrera moved the officer’s hand, lunged at him and started punching him in the head. Cabrera was able to grab the key to his holding cell, which has a wooden handle and used it to hit the officer in the face.

Two other officers quickly rushed to their colleague’s aid and used a stun gun to subdue Cabrera.

Cabrera was being questioned after a random chainsaw attack on a 64-year-old woman outside of a Super 8 Motel. Police said Cabrera cut open her chest and severed her hand. The 20-year-old later told detectives he suffered a mental breakdown and “wanted to end this woman’s life.”

Cabrera faces charges of aggravated battery on a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and attempted first-degree murder.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-