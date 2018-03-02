Tiger Woods expected to bring crowds at Valspar Championship

(WFLA) – The PGA Valspar Championship has a habit of featuring the biggest names in the golfing world but one player has always evaded it.

Tiger Woods committed to the tournament on Friday and he will compete in it for the first time this month.

“I am excited,” said Jeff Dowd of Michigan. “Everyone is excited!”

“I heard the staff talking about it,” said Sean Stevenson. He also traveled to Florida from Michigan to golf at the Innisbrook Resort.

“Ohh, they are saying, ‘can you believe it?’” exclaimed Dowd. “He is coming. Tiger is coming. It is great.”

You cannot deny it. Tiger Woods brings a crowd with him.

“It is huge right? I mean, he is going to bring in tons of extra people. It is just great for the tournament,” Dowd told News Channel 8.

Woods is currently ranked 389th in the world, but he might as well be number one.

Tracy West is the Tournament Director of the Valspar Championship. She is thrilled to have Woods compete at the course.

“I mean, it is not often in life you get a great day like this,” she said.

She answered phone call after phone call on Friday.

“Tiger’s team called, called my cell phone, and let me know and as I was chatting with them, I could see Jordan Spieth’s team calling on my cell phone as well and they were literally happening simultaneously,” said West. “You don’t always, year in and year out, get every player that you are hoping for but you try to get the best field that you can.”

It seems like she accomplished the mission. More than 20 of the top 50 golfers in the world are expected to play in the Valspar Championship.

Will it be a sellout?

“I do not know. I do not know yet,” said West. “I hope so but it is something we are monitoring closely.”

She calls it an art, not a science. She wants to accommodate as many people as possible without hurting the overall experience.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, you can do it online or you can visit your local Publix.

