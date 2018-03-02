Tiger Woods commits to playing at the Valspar Championship

By Published:
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the second round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, Aug. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the biggest names in golf is headed to Palm Harbor.

On Friday, Tiger Woods announced he’s playing in the Valspar Championship and the Bay Hill Invitational after undergoing surgery to fuse his back.

“After a good recovery week, I’m committing to playing at the @ValsparChamp and @APinv next two weeks,” the golfer announced on Twitter.

According to Golf.com, Woods will visit the course for the first time with an eye on prepping for the Masters on April 5.

Formerly the Tampa Bay Championship, the Valspar Championship, a PGA tour event, will take place at the Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor on Thursday, March 8.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and top golfer Jordan Spieth will also be in attendance.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s