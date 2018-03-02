Tiger Woods commits to playing at the Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the biggest names in golf is headed to Palm Harbor.

On Friday, Tiger Woods announced he’s playing in the Valspar Championship and the Bay Hill Invitational after undergoing surgery to fuse his back.

“After a good recovery week, I’m committing to playing at the @ValsparChamp and @APinv next two weeks,” the golfer announced on Twitter.

According to Golf.com, Woods will visit the course for the first time with an eye on prepping for the Masters on April 5.

Formerly the Tampa Bay Championship, the Valspar Championship, a PGA tour event, will take place at the Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor on Thursday, March 8.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and top golfer Jordan Spieth will also be in attendance.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-