Therapy pigs Thunder and Bolt celebrate 1st birthday with TGH patients

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital celebrated the first birthday of lovable therapy pigs Thunder and Bolt on Friday.

The celebration was held in the garden of the hospital.

Patients from the Children’s Medical Center and the Adult Rehabilitation program got to scratch the bellies and backs of the little pigs.

Party guests enjoyed cupcakes decorated like pigs, made by Tampa General’s own pastry chef, Chef Marco.

Thunder and Bolt’s owner, Claire Barrow, and her family brought special pig poppers for the kids and adults to help celebrate.

Therapy pigs Thunder and Bolt celebrate birthday with TGH patients

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s