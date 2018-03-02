Therapy pigs Thunder and Bolt celebrate 1st birthday with TGH patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa General Hospital celebrated the first birthday of lovable therapy pigs Thunder and Bolt on Friday.

The celebration was held in the garden of the hospital.

Patients from the Children’s Medical Center and the Adult Rehabilitation program got to scratch the bellies and backs of the little pigs.

Party guests enjoyed cupcakes decorated like pigs, made by Tampa General’s own pastry chef, Chef Marco.

Thunder and Bolt’s owner, Claire Barrow, and her family brought special pig poppers for the kids and adults to help celebrate.

