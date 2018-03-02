3 carjacking suspects arrested after multi-county pursuit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three teenagers are in custody after a multi-county pursuit in the Tampa Bay area Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol notified the Tampa Police Department of a car that may have been involved in a carjacking case out of Osceola County.

Five teens carjacked a delivery driver in Celebration. Two were arrested by Winter Haven police moments later, but the remaining three teenagers headed to Tampa.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Izaih Norgaisse, 15, had a court appearance in Bartow and fled in the stolen car.

Officers tried to pull over the car, but it fled southbound on I-275, exited the interstate on Howard/Armenia and continued onto several local streets before entering the northbound lanes of I-4 toward Polk County.

Two suspects, ages 15 and 16, were arrested at Citgo gas station in Polk by Lakeland police after the car ran out of gas in the area of Drane Field Road and Pipkin Road. All three boys fled on foot.

Norgaisse, the remaining suspect, stole a City of Lakeland truck.

The truck was immediately spotted by a Polk County deputy on the Polk Parkway, who followed him for several miles into Winter Haven.

The deputy performed a PIT-maneuver on the car next to a vacant lot at Avenue T NE and 8th Street NE, where it came to rest.

Norgaisse fled on foot again into an occupied home to hide.

Deputies surrounded the home and convinced him to come out without incident.

In addition to charges from Lakeland police, the two boys arrested will be charged by the sheriff’s office with occupying a stolen vehicle.

Norgaisse is charged with unarmed burglary of an occupied residence, unarmed burglary of an occupied structure, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft, and violation of probation.

