Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate 25th anniversary with limited edition coke bottles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coca-cola is commemorating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 25th anniversary season with a limited edition glass bottle of pop.

The special bottle of coca-cola will be unveiled on March 4, during the annual hockey weekend at Amalie Arena.

Beloved team mascot, ThunderBug, will preview the first six-pack of glass bottles to Tampa Bay fans at the event.

The all-day fan fun event will include, a high school all-star game, Lightning alumni, ThunderBug, the Lightning Girls and a game between local first responders.

There will be plenty of exciting Coke Florida activities including, air hockey, photobooth madness, giant Jenga and tons of giveaways.

You can get your own commemorative Lightning bottle from exclusive Tampa Bay retailers, while supplies last.

