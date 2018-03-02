Should Tampa Bay area beach goers be concerned about shark migrations?

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of sharks are making their way toward Florida just in time for spring break.

The videos are not exactly a comforting sight to beach goers.

Right now, thousands and thousands of black tip sharks are migrating toward Florida. Video provided by Florida Atlantic University shows massive groups of them congregating near the shoreline of the east coast of Florida.

“They’re certainly within swimming distance of human swimmers,” said Dr. Robert Hueter with Mote Marine Lab.

Researchers point out the migration could lead to a spike in shark bites.

Black tip sharks are also found here along the Gulf coast, just not in these large concentrations.

However, swimmers still need to be aware.

“People get bit when they’re in the way or the sharks confuse them with the school of fish,” said Dr. Hueter.

Experts recommend you shouldn’t swim near a lot of fish activity and don’t wear jewelry or flashy colors in the water.

“They’re looking for little prey, little fish. They’re not attacking people,” said Dr. Hueter.

As the weather warms up, more bull sharks will be found in Gulf waters. They’re more aggressive and more likely to bite. So pay attention to warning flags when you go to the beach.

“People on this side shouldn’t be worried…. On this side we have very few of these kinds of incidents of people getting bitten,” explained Dr. Hueter.

Officials emphasize the beach is safe for swimmers. This is just a reminder that the water is a wild environment that must be respected.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: