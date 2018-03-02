Sarasota deputies discover 8-foot-long gator strolling along busy road

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Imagine seeing an 8-foot-long alligator strolling along a busy road.

It happened to two Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Friday morning. They spotted the alligator wandering along Jacaranda Boulevard.

The gator was not very nice when deputies went near him.

An alligator trapper responded to the scene and deputies helped wrangle the big guy.

The sheriff’s office posted about the encounter on Twitter.

“It’s been an interesting start to our Friday. Sgt. Tuggle & Dep. McCormick came across this bad boy this morning along Jacaranda Blvd. At 8’7”, this guy was mean & didn’t want to be bothered. Deputies held down the fort until a trapper arrived & took the instiGATOR into custody.”

