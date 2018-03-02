Riverview HS students to perform Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — With a little more than a month until Riverview High School takes the stage to perform it’s spring musical, students and teachers are scrambling to make sure the show goes off without a hitch.

This year, the school’s award winning theater department is all set to perform “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

If you look very close before the curtain drops, you may notice the actual curtains are Tampa Theatre’s old trademark red curtains.

You can catch Monty Python’s Spamalot at Riverview’s 10th Street Auditorium for five days starting April 6th.

