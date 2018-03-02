Reports of shots fired at Central Michigan University dorm; suspect at large

WOOD Published: Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — There are reports of shots fired at a dorm on Central Michigan University’s campus.

Central Michigan University tweeted there are reports of shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. The university says the suspect is still at large.

Central Michigan police are telling students to avoid the area and take shelter.

The school issued the posting around 9:30 a.m.

Michigan State Police confirmed to WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, that two people were shot, but conditions are unknown.

The suspect is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to a City of Mount Pleasant tweet.

An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday, saying the incident is at Campbell Hall.

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students. The campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

Check back with WFLA News Channel 8 throughout the day for updates.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s