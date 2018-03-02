Reports of shots fired at Central Michigan University dorm; suspect at large

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — There are reports of shots fired at a dorm on Central Michigan University’s campus.

Central Michigan University tweeted there are reports of shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. The university says the suspect is still at large.

Central Michigan police are telling students to avoid the area and take shelter.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The school issued the posting around 9:30 a.m.

Michigan State Police confirmed to WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, that two people were shot, but conditions are unknown.

The suspect is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to a City of Mount Pleasant tweet.

An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students Friday, saying the incident is at Campbell Hall.

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students. The campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

