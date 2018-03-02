Prince Harry, Meghan invite public to help celebrate wedding

Published:
From left, Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Under the theme 'Making a Difference Together', the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his fiance, Meghan Markle, have invited 2,640 people to the grounds of Windsor Castle to help celebrate their wedding.

The guests, who will come from all corners of the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the arrival of the bride and groom and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony.

About 1,200 of those invited will be members of the general public. Around 200 will represent charities and other organizations supported by the couple, with local school children, residents of the Windsor community and members of the Royal Household making up the balance.

Kensington Palace says the couple wants “all members of the public to feel part of the celebrations.”

