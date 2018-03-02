Polk Co. man gets 11 years for fatally striking road crew worker

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) – A Polk County man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatally striking a road crew worker.

25-year-old Dustin Halstead was sentenced Thursday. He was convicted in January of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality.

Authorities say 44-year-old Shelby Kenneth Shull was working on a road crew overnight in Polk County in July 2014 when Halstead’s Jeep drifted into the construction zone, hitting Shull and several construction barrels.

A citizen’s tip led to Halstead’s arrest three months later, and DNA evidence linked the Jeep with Shull.

Prosecutors say Halstead had been drinking before the crash.

A defense attorney told jurors during the trial that Halstead hadn’t realized he hit anyone.

