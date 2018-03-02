Police take second look at concerning incident at Zephyrhills school

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – When Sean Chlebowski went to pick up his child at Zephyrhills High School on Thursday, he saw a man acting oddly.

The man was pointing his finger at the school as though his hands were a gun and started making gunshot noises.

He was also carrying a backpack, which Chlebowski found concerning, so he reported the incident to police.

An officer responded and spoke to the man in question, but took no further action, Chlebowski said.

The father believes the least the officer could have done was search the man for a weapon.

“That was one of my biggest concerns was that he did not look in the backpack. I thought there was every right. I thought he had every right to look in the backpack,” said Chlebowski.

Tampa Attorney Bryant Camareno is not involved in the case but said the officer was within his legal authority to search the man.

“If that behavior is coupled with inherent danger and it gives law enforcement a reasonable suspicion to search him, then I think would justify searching his backpack and perhaps his person,” said Camareno.

Zephyrhills Police Chief Derek Brewer says the incident is under further review.

“We are currently doing some follow-up on the incident as well as the officer’s actions,” Chief Brewer said.

