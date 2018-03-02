Pasco restaurant owner served bacon he stole from Sam’s Club, deputies say

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco restaurant owner is accused of serving bacon he stole from Sam’s Club.

According to an arrest report, Theodore Rellias, 62, the owner of Oaks Cafe in Hudson was caught on camera stealing $860 worth of bacon from the wholesale retailer.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was notified after Sam’s Club Loss Prevention reviewed months of surveillance video and found 12 incidents were Theodore hid the bacon under his shopping cart and left the store without paying.

Detectives say Rellias initially denied buying any bacon, then changed his story, telling detectives the store’s scanner must have been broken.

Investigators believe he used the stolen bacon for his personal business.

Rellias was arrested on a charge of scheme to defraud over $300, a felony.

He was booked and subsequently released from the Pasco County Jail.

