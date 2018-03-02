Parents must pay when student makes school threat, Volusia sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents that if their child makes a threat, they will pay.

The news comes as four more teens were arrested Thursday afternoon. They are accused of making threats of violence towards students or their school.

WESH 2 News spoke with a number of parents in Volusia County who said they agreed with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood’s new approach.

On Thursday, two students were arrested at Deltona High School.

One student was arrested for allegedly making a gun gesture directed at a school employee and the other student was arrested for allegedly telling a teacher he had a weapon in his backpack.

“There is no ‘well, he was joking,’ no. Do not pass go. You’re locked up,” Chitwood said.

Chitwood has been very clear and said that threats at Volusia County schools will not be tolerated.

He said he is now taking it a step further. On Thursday, he announced that students who make threats, or their families, will be held responsible for paying the cost of the Sheriff’s Office response to their cases. That cost has been determined to be a minimum of $1,082.

“If the children are getting in trouble, the parents should, too. That’s how I see it,” said Stephanie Hood, the parent of a Volusia County student.

“You want to act like a knucklehead? You’re going to be a knucklehead in handcuffs. And I’m telling the parents, sit your child down and tell them. You don’t want Chitwood raising your kid, because if Chitwood is raising your kid, the only jewelry they’re ever going to have is a pair of handcuffs on them,” Chitwood said.

The Sheriff’s Office said that depending on the resources needed to investigate each specific threat, the cost could be much higher than $1,000.

