VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. (WFLA/WSVN) – Two unlikely traveling companions have returned to Florida’s waters.

Frappuccino the manatee and Taz the green sea turtles were released Thursday in the Vero Beach area.

Frappuccino and Taz arrived at the Miami Seaquarium in January.

Frappuccino was struck by boat.

Taz was unable to dive and required therapy for parasites and liver issues.

The animals were released within five minutes from each other.