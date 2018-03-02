Lost dog tag reunited with Polk County family through Facebook

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County family has been reunited with a precious lost memento through Facebook. 

Eleven years ago, Jonahlyn Greathouse lost a big piece of her heart.

“He was the best guy ever,” Greathouse said as she held back tears. “He was incredibly loving and everybody looked up to him.”

Her brother Christian was killed in Iraq when he encountered a truck rigged with explosives.

“It was a rigged truck. He was a week from coming home. He saw the truck coming through the checkpoint and went to let everybody know,” Greathouse told News Channel 8.

Throughout the years, his sister has kept her brother close to her heart by wearing a dog tag with Christian’s photo.

“I actually wore that dog tag for five years straight. I never took off,” Greathouse said.

She said she wasn’t surprised when she lost it because it had become worn over the years and tended to fall off. She was surprised to see a photo of it posted to Facebook by a complete stranger.

The man had found the tag at an antique store Greathouse had visited two months before during Christmas.

The man, who is a veteran, posted the tag on Facebook with hope of finding the owner. After more than 1,000 shares, Greathouse and her family were notified and are in the process of reuniting with the lost memento.

“I’m just so thankful, especially to the man who posted it, who is also a Marine, he told me he doesn’t even normally use Facebook,” Greathouse said. “With everything going on lately this is the positive thing of social media because it would be completely lost.”

