Life Hacks: How to maximize your closet space

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — So many people live in a home that feels organized and clean until you get to your closet. It seems like there’s there’s never enough space! But, we found several ways you can maximize your closet space.

“You really have to maximize your options so that it can stay organized,” says Sarah Doering with Simplicity Organizing Solutions.

Starting first with all the handbags we don’t want to get rid of. They can be stored in a drawer. Clutches and purses used on special occasions can be pulled out when needed.

“The reason that we chose a drawer is because we could fit a lot inside and we don’t necessarily need to see what’s at the very bottom because these are not being used,” says Doering.

For all those shoes, use cubbies or stackable shoe organizers. Baskets and shelves maximize the space in wall closets. In high shelves or walk in closets, add a lower rod for hanging or look for spaces you’re not using.

“I like again, using corners for items that we don’t use often. Whether it’s keepsake items; winter, bedding, those type of things put them in the corner. You’re not really going to need to access them that much,” says Doering.

Something you don’t see every day; shoes up by the ceiling hanging on a towel rack.

“As women we want to know what shoes we have, but we don’t need them all,” says Doering. “We might use some of the fancy ones on the left once, twice a year. Why not display them? That’s an efficient way to know what you have.”

Labels help keep everything in its place.

Finally, lighting can make the dullest closets bright.

“Get one of these adhesive lights that you can peel and stick in the back. This is a really bright light that will just allow you to see what you’re looking for when you actually need it.”

Sarah also recommends always cleaning out the closet. Get rid of clothes you don’t wear. That helps keep your closet clutter free and more functional for every day use.

