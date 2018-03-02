Lakeland school unveils new security system following Parkland shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – From a UPS delivery man to a Florida Department of Children and Families worker, no one can get inside South McKeel Academy without a proper check.

“It’s April with DCF,” said a woman at an office door.

When people visit the school, they’re met by a new security system and must ring a doorbell and show their ID to enter.

The cameras and door buzzers were just added to the two offices on campus.

The security systems were already in the works, but the school shooting in South Florida compelled leaders to act fast.

“When something like the Parkland shooting happens and it’s so close to our school and to our county, it really puts that extra emphasis and extra urgency to the steps we’re taking,” said principal Kim Benson.

Teachers are helping students get accustomed to the way it works.

“How has the buzzer system been received so far?” asked News Channel 8 reporter Ryan Hughes.

“Amazingly positive,” she said.

School leaders will continue to find new ways to improve safety for the nearly 1,300 students on the charter school campus.

“I think it’s brilliant,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “It tells me they’re being proactive. It tells me they love and care for their children like I love and care for my children and grandchildren,” he said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-