Freebie Friday: Activities for kids and a pretzel party

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) – A new month means a whole new set of deals to look forward to.

Your child can try hockey for free Saturday at local hockey rinks. Find one at tryhockeyforfree.com.

There’s a free Lego build at the Lego Store on March 6-7. You want to call ASAP if you’re interested because there was an advanced sign-up for this one.

There’s a free pretzel party at Auntie Anne’s this weekend. They’re celebrating 30 years in business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations. Get one free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.

It’s a kids’ weekend at Bass Pro Shops. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. look for all kinds of “spring fishing” themed games and events geared toward kids.

And save the date for March 20 – the first day of spring. If history repeats, you’ll find all kinds of deals and freebies at local ice cream shops to ring in the warmer seasons.

