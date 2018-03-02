Freebie Friday: Activities for kids and a pretzel party

WTNH Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) – A new month means a whole new set of deals to look forward to.

Your child can try hockey for free Saturday at local hockey rinks. Find one at tryhockeyforfree.com.

There’s a free Lego build at the Lego Store on March 6-7. You want to call ASAP if you’re interested because there was an advanced sign-up for this one.

There’s a free pretzel party at Auntie Anne’s this weekend. They’re celebrating 30 years in business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations. Get one free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.

It’s a kids’ weekend at Bass Pro Shops. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. look for all kinds of “spring fishing” themed games and events geared toward kids.

And save the date for March 20 – the first day of spring. If history repeats, you’ll find all kinds of deals and freebies at local ice cream shops to ring in the warmer seasons.

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s