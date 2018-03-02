Freebie Friday: Activities for kids and a pretzel party

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) – A new month means a whole new set of deals to look forward to.
Your child can try hockey for free Saturday at local hockey rinks. Find one at tryhockeyforfree.com.
There’s a free Lego build at the Lego Store on March 6-7. You want to call ASAP if you’re interested because there was an advanced sign-up for this one.
There’s a free pretzel party at Auntie Anne’s this weekend. They’re celebrating 30 years in business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations. Get one free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.
It’s a kids’ weekend at Bass Pro Shops. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. look for all kinds of “spring fishing” themed games and events geared toward kids.
And save the date for March 20 – the first day of spring. If history repeats, you’ll find all kinds of deals and freebies at local ice cream shops to ring in the warmer seasons.
Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media