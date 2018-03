TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old boy.

Detectives say Knowledge Croskey was last seen in the 11000 block of SW 187th Terrace in Miami.

The baby may be in the company of Heather Croskey, who is 41 years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or 911.

