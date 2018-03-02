Florida man sentenced to 60 years for using infant, toddler to produce child pornography

MIDDLEBURG, Fla.(WFLA) – A Middleburg man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release on child pornography charges to which he’s admitted.

Andrew Leslie, 23, a former software engineer pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 to two charges of sexually abusing an infant and a toddler and using them to produce child pornography.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, federal agents executed a search warrant of Leslie’s Middleburg home. When they arrived, Leslie walked out of his bedroom and admitted he was in bed with a 2-year-old child at the time law enforcement agents entered the residence.

Agents found a digital camera containing a series of images depicting Leslie sexually abusing an infant and the same child found inside the residence. Agents seized a number of other digital devices from the residence that revealed Leslie had produced, received, distributed, and possessed numerous images and videos depicting child pornography, the release states.

“Andrew Leslie committed unspeakable crimes against the most vulnerable of victims, children so young that they literally cannot speak for themselves,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan. “Our prosecutors and law enforcement partners are committed to identifying and prosecuting offenders like Andrew Leslie and securing sentences like yesterday’s, which ensures that he will never harm another child.”

“Yesterday’s sentence demonstrates the severity of the crimes committed in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Chapa Lopez. “We intend to continue our pursuit in prosecuting such egregious crimes as this, in hopes that justice will be served for the victims.”

The case was investigated by multiple agencies including the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-