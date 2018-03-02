Dog shot after wandering into Pasco man’s yard showed no signs of aggression, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dade City man shot a dog after it wandered into his yard on Monday, despite the dog showing no signs of aggression, officials said.

According to an arrest report, the dog had roamed from one neighbor’s yard into the yard of 60-year-old Terry Parrish.

A witness said when Parrish saw the dog, he went inside his home to retrieve a rifle, returned to the yard, yelled at the dog and then fired multiple rounds at the animal.

The dog sustained traumatic injuries and nearly died, officials said.

A neighbor told deputies she believed Parrish was intoxicated and was angry when he saw the dog in his yard, as he has been in the past. The witness said the dog was not acting aggressively.

Deputies also learned children were playing nearby.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies visited Parrish at his home in the 34700 block of Orange Belt Drive to investigate.

He told detectives the dog attacked him, so he fired multiple rounds in self-defense.

But evidence of shell casings at the scene supported the witness’ version of events and a veterinarian who treated the dog said the gunshots were “inconsistent with an attack.”

Parrish later told deputies he observed the dog wander calmly into his yard, went inside, got his wife’s rifle, yelled at the dog and fired “at least seven rounds,” the arrest report states.

Parrish was arrested on a felony charge of animal cruelty. He was booked into the Pasco County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond.

