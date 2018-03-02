Coast Guard stresses boating safety ahead of Spring Break

TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA) – With Spring Break just around the corner, the Coast Guard and other local agencies are working overtime to keep visitors safe.

In the coming weeks, beaches and waterways will be slammed with visitors and often times, those vacationers won’t know how to operate a boat.

“Same thing as going out in a car. I look at it very similar. Everyone is going out to have a good time. They take alcohol or some other substance, they get behind the wheel. Bad things can happen,” said Lt. Nate Herring, U.S. Coast Guard.

“Worst thing, I’ve seen a boat full of six or seven people a drift with everyone passed out on board,” said James Beers, a boat captain. “You don’t know what the next person is going to do so you take the matter into your own hands to avoid collisions or whatever it might be.”

The Coast Guard is reminding boaters to follow basic safety tips and obey the law while on the water.

“While you’re out on the water, wear your life jacket. While you’re on the water, you’re not boating under the influence or boating while intoxicated,” said Lt. Herring. “Drinking while you’re operating a vessel is a criminal infraction. The seriousness of it can range anywhere, especially if you hurt somebody up from a civil suit to a criminal suit.”

“Life is precious. Don’t let a few moments of fun cost you the rest of your life,” said Beers.

For tips on boating safety, visit http://www.uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/.

