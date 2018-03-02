Co-worker finds 2 people dead inside Tarpon Springs home

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs police are investigating after a male and a female were found dead inside a home Friday morning.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, the Tarpon Springs Police Department received a 911 call from a person who said that they discovered two deceased individuals inside a residence located at 507 S. Jasmine Avenue.

The person who reported this incident has identified themselves as a co-worker of one of the decedents and responded to the location because they had not heard from them and was checking on the co-worker’s welfare.

Officers responded to the scene and found a male and female deceased at the location.

TSPD detectives are at the scene conducting an investigation.

The decedent’s identities have not been confirmed. Further information will be released as it develops.

