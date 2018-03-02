Co-worker finds 2 people dead inside Tarpon Springs home

By Published: Updated:

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs police are investigating after a male and a female were found dead inside a home Friday morning.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, the Tarpon Springs Police Department received a 911 call from a person who said that they discovered two deceased individuals inside a residence located at 507 S. Jasmine Avenue.

The person who reported this incident has identified themselves as a co-worker of one of the decedents and responded to the location because they had not heard from them and was checking on  the co-worker’s welfare.

Officers responded to the scene and found a male and female deceased at the location.

TSPD detectives are at the scene conducting an investigation.

The decedent’s identities have not been confirmed. Further information will be released as it develops.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s