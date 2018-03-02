Fast-moving brush fire now deemed ‘suspicious’ worries Hernando neighbors

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fast-moving brush fire has some neighbors in Hernando County watching their yards and nearby forest.

While the fire is 100 percent contained, there are places that could cause concern.

The normal pitch black forest has areas of bright orange as hot spots continue to flare up.

Florida Forest Service crews and Hernando County Fire Rescue are attacking them as they’re spotted.

In a press release on Friday, Hernando County Fire Rescue said the fire has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation..

The fire is under investigation by the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement.

“It’s terrifying to come home to it,” said homeowner Nancy Fraccica.

She and her husband got a little nervous as the flames danced way to close to their home. Rick Fraccica has a game plan for the night.

“Stay up, keep an eye on it,” he said.

The fire broke out in a rural area with homes dotting the forest, meaning the fire had no trouble spreading with plenty of fuel to burn.

“It’s 20 feet from our back yard. It’s 20 feet up to our house,” said Nancy.

The fire started as a small, three-acre trouble maker but quickly spread to 110 acres, thanks to strong winds and flying embers.

“We’re going on around 26, 27 days without rain. It’s a tinder box out here,” said Jason James Packard with the Florida Forest Service.

And the low humidity, thanks to a cold front, isn’t helping. One home is likely a total loss. The occupants are getting help from the Red Cross.

Fire crews will stay until they are no longer needed to respond to hot spots.

“I felt good knowing that we had a lot of fire trucks on my block right here,” said Anthony Bisesti.

Neighbors will see orange flames during the night.

That’s normal as logs and trees continue to burn.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call the Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

