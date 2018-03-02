Better Call Behnken: After a month, woman receives dumpster mistakenly taken from property

(WFLA) – After nearly a month with no dumpster and no place to put her household trash, Janice Magalas finally has the dumpster that was mistakenly taken from her property.

“My house is clean again,” Magalas said. “I’m so grateful.”

Magalas turned to Better Call Behnken last week, fed up of fighting with Republic Services to get her dumpster back.

She paid for the service when she moved into her new home.

Then one day, the company carted away the dumpster she paid for and gave no explanation.

Out of options, Magalas knew it was time she’d Better Call Behnken.

We called the company’s corporate offices in Arizona. When Magalas still didn’t get results, we went to the local office in Hudson.

Minutes later, we received a call from corporate and a promise that Magalas would have the dumpster she paid for at no extra charge.

Days later, the dumpster showed up. Magalas says she’s never been so happy to see a dumpster.

