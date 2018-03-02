Back problems? Blame your smartphone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tech advances are leading to high-tech headaches.

Karrie Eastburg-Johnson and her daughter Natahsa are always on their phones.

“I watch a lot of videos and stuff,” Natasha Easterburg said.

They notice some aches and pains from that constant use.

“When I’m holding it up here talking, the elbows get sore from talking a long time,” Easterburg-Johnson said.

They’re not alone. Doctors are seeing more people like them complaining of health problems related to overuse of smartphones phones and tech devices like tablets.

Orthopedic surgeon David Siambanes tech injuries have become a big issue. He’s seeing a lot of back problems.

“All the weight of your body is falling in front of your spine, in front of your pelvis,” he said.

It comes from simply not sitting right.

“Avoid positions where you’re leaning forward, leaning your shoulders forward. Keep things at eye level which is somewhat difficult at times. Sit at position where you’re looking at eye level and you’re shoulders back,” he said.

A recent Pew research study shows that 64 percent of adults in the United States have a smartphone of some kind.

With teens, it’s even higher.

“I would say almost 80 percent of the kids I see that come to me with back pain are related to posture back pain,” the doctor said.

Good advice, don’t slouch when looking at the phone or device, it can lead to those back issues.

Also, give yourself a break. Put the phone down and avoid as much as of the repetitive motion as possible.

