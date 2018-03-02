AMAZING SURVIVAL: Trucker escapes death when logs crash through window

TACOMA, Wa. (WFLA) – A truck driver who was hauling a load of logs most likely escaped death by inches when logs from another truck crashed into the cab of the big rig he was driving.

The accident happened Thursday morning on Interstate-5 in Tacoma, which is about 35 miles south of Seattle.

Washington State Patrol investigators say the injured driver did not slow down and rear-ended the back of another truck carrying logs.

The injured driver was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

