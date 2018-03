HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was killed and several others were seriously injured in a crash on W Lumsden Road on Friday.

The crash occurred on W Lumsden Road between King Avenue S and Brandon Parkway.

Traffic homicide detectives are on scene to determine what caused the crash and identify the individuals involved.

Eastbound lanes of Lumsden are open, but the westbound lanes will remain closed for the next few hours.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: