William H.T. “Bucky” Bush, brother and uncle of presidents, dead at 79

By Published: Updated:
George Bush with family and brothers playing golf, from left are Prescott, William "Bucky", George and Jonathan in July, 1991. (AP Photo)

MIAMI (AP) – William H.T. “Bucky” Bush, a wealthy investor and the brother and uncle of presidents, has died. He was 79.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush confirmed Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that his uncle died Wednesday.

He did not describe the cause.

The brother of President George H.W. Bush and uncle of President George W. Bush, “Bucky” Bush was co-founder and chairman of Bush O’Donnell Investment Advisers in St. Louis, Missouri, and served on the board of directors of WellPoint Inc.

He also was active in Republican politics and served as Missouri campaign chairman for George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign.

When that role was announced at a news conference, he recalled baby-sitting and coaching the future president.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s