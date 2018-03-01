Walmart customers react after retailer raises minimum age for buying firearms

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – David Allen appreciates the decision by Walmart to raise the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21, but he thinks the company could go a step further.

“I was very surprised to see this on the shelf,” Allen said, referring to an air rifle he had purchased.

He was dismayed when the saw dozens of them inside the Port Richey Walmart.

“I was very surprised to find a weapon of that magnitude still for sale,” he added.

Although it’s not as powerful as other weapons, Allen thinks the rifle could cause a lot of damage and concern for police.

Elizabeth Mascia, another Walmart customer, wants all guns gone. “I believe children shouldn’t have BB guns, water guns, more of that stuff,” she said.

The retail giant doesn’t sell modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15. Some Walmart stores don’t sell guns at all. A report shows they stopped selling handguns in 1993.

On Thursday, Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida, joined the debate with his ideas.

“Now there are some additional reforms that I’m open to: the possibility of looking age limits on semi-automatic rifles, the notion of looking at what can be done with high capacity magazines,” Rubio said.

From the Senate floor to Bay area Walmart stores, the debate certainly continues.

“It’s time somebody did something,” Allen said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: