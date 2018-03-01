Deputies: Volusia teacher had sexual relationship with 8th grade boy

WESH Published: Updated:
Stephanie Peterson, jail booking photo

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH)  —A former New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

Stephanie Peterson, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and one count of transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

The relationship is believed to have started in November. An investigation was launched Tuesday after the student told his parents about the relationship.

RELATED: Tampa Bay area teachers charged with sex crimes

The 8th-grade boy told detectives Peterson would send him nude photos, deputies said. The boy said she started coming to his home at night, picking him up around 11 p.m. and bringing him back around 1 or 2 a.m.

The victim said Peterson told him not to tell anyone about their relationship or they’d get in trouble. Deputies say he also told investigators that she bought him marijuana.

Peterson resigned from her teaching position on Monday, according to the Volusia County School District. She worked as a science teacher at the school.

Detectives are asking parents to talk to their kids. Anyone with information about any additional potential victims is asked to contact the VCSO Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s