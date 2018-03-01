VIDEO: Serial robber ties up clerks at Lakeland Dollar General

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Two clerks at a Lakeland dollar store were zip tied Wednesday night when a robber hit just before closing time.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened Wednesday evening as two employees were getting ready to close the Dollar General on Highway 540A in Lakeland.

The robber can be seen on store surveillance footage zip tying one of the clerk’s legs. Then he can be seen making another employee give him access to the cash. The robber then ties the second employee and takes off on a bike with an unknown amount of money.

“He’s going into these stores when it’s closing time. He’s going in when they’re starting to count their cash drawers and put their cash away,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Judd believes the same man has hit at least seven other stores throughout the Tampa Bay area, including stores in Hillsborough, Tampa, Lakeland and Winter Haven.

Sheriff Judd worries the man’s spree will only get worse.

“Traditionally what we see in these cases, is they escalate in the violence,” he said.

A $3,000 Crime Stoppers’ reward is being offered in this case.

