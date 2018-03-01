Unsafe, illegal wheelchair transport van off Tampa Bay area roads after Better Call Behnken investigation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An unsafe, and illegal, wheelchair transport van uncovered in a Better Call Behnken investigation is off Tampa Bay area roads.

It started with when John Vannest, a disabled veteran in St. Petersburg, gave us a call.

A van, paid for by his Medicaid insurance, showed up twice to take him to the doctor. But it had none of the safety restraints required by law.

A spokeswoman for Medicaid tells Better Call Behnken that the company that owned the van, Sunrise Transportation in Miami, has been fired.

The company will no longer provide rides for Medicaid patients.

The company was a contractor of Veyo, which handles transportation for Medicaid’s Magellan Healthcare members.

This follows news earlier this week that Pinellas County EMS issued a citation to Sunrise for using an unregistered, unsafe van. All transport vans must be approved by EMS to insure they are safe.

Veyo has yet to answer any questions from Better Call Behnken. The company sent this statement from its President, Josh Komenda: “We have investigated the trip in question. We’re in the process of taking correction action.”

