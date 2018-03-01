Speed Busters: Big rigs, speeders making life miserable for Gunn Highway residents

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s Thursday and Speed Busters is here. This time, WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey visits Odessa where speeders and truckers are grabbing Leslee’s attention.

Kathleen Long lives on a rural section of windy Gunn Highway north of Lutz Lake Fern Road. She reached out to Leslee saying living at her lake house was anything but serene due to speeders and unwanted trucks. “All the speeders and the 18-wheelers that are going up and down the street illegally,” she said.

Leslee started speed busting in the 45 mph zone.

Kathleen wasn’t kidding. Leslee quickly caught a driver speeding at 56 mph. She then caught one speeding at 61 mph and caught another one going 62 mph.

Leslee wondered if the driver thought Gunn Highway meant you could “gun it”.

Why does it upset you that people are speeding out here? Leslee asked.

“Because it’s ruining my neighborhood and people are going to get hurt. There are a lot of accidents on this road especially at night,” said Kathleen.

After catching speeders, Leslee turned her focus to Kathleen’s trucking complaint. She checked Hillsborough County’s designated truck routes and found the stretch of Gunn Highway where Kathleen lives is not on the truck route.

Leslee witnessed several trucks that had more than two axles on the road. “Makes me angry our house shakes. The neighbor’s house shakes. The road is getting ruined because of the 18-wheelers. There is a reason why they are restricted.” said Kathleen.

Leslee took her results and Kathleen’s concerns to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. She discovered that in some cases, large trucks can use non-designated routes if they have a shipment on that road. But how would a person know if that was the case?

HCSO Corporal Jeff Humphries says residents should write down the name of the truck, call its company and ask where their job site is located, or give the information to the sheriff’s office. Humphries also told Leslee they will conduct a speed study and she will be following up.

If you or someone you know has a speeding issue and are willing to discuss your concerns on camera, direct message Leslee on Facebook at @WFLALeslee, and she may be able to bring Speed Busters to your street.

