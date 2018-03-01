Rumored social media threat against Tyrone Middle School deemed not credible

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say social media posts referencing a threat to Tyrone Middle School are not credible.

The St. Petersburg Police Department was made aware of a selfie of a man holding what appears to be a black gun.

Police say the same image was featured in a 2014 Daily News article about a series of bank robberies outside of Florida. The threat has been deemed not credible.

Police are urging everyone to report any perceived threat to law enforcement and stop sharing the post and any other possible threats to students and schools.

