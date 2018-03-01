Rescue helicopter’s 80-pound life raft crashes into Miami house

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say an 80-pound inflatable raft crashed into a Florida home after falling off a Royal Canadian Air Force search-and-rescue helicopter.

Luce Raneau told the Miami Herald that she thought a bomb had gone off Wednesday when the raft hit her house and left her covered in wood and dust from the roof.

Miami-Dade police say the helicopter was heading to the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after conducting an off-shore training exercise when the yellow raft somehow separated from the aircraft.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the home’s occupant sustained minor injuries.

