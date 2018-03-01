Police search for suspected burglars in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who burglarized a home in Tampa.

The crime occurred on Feb. 27 at a home in the 1700 block of West Followthru Drive.

According to police, the suspects entered the home by forcing their way through the back door and stole a number of items valued at nearly $3,000 in total.

The men can be seen on surveillance video leaving the home with a bag full of stolen goods.

If you recognize the men in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

