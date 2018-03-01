Pedestrian, bicycle safety enforcement ramps up in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Most of us do it without thinking. We cross a street mid-block, or cross when the signal is red.

On Wednesday night, a car slammed into two people scurrying across Highway 19 in New Port Richey, critically injuring them.

St. Petersburg police are watching for all kinds of violations.

“We should not be on our phones or any other instrument while we’re driving or operating a bike or as a pedestrian. We get too distracted and when you’re not paying attention, that’s what leads to accidents,” said Sgt. Bill Burris.

We spotted people crossing against the light over and over again. One woman darted into traffic with a child. She got a stern warning.

Another woman crossed against the red while our camera recorded.

Her explanation?

“Yeah, as soon as I knew that car stopped,” said Kay Berry.

Sobering statistics show why police want to educate people by stepping up enforcement. In St. Petersburg in 2017, there were 25 traffic fatalities. Ten involved pedestrians and two involved bicycles.

“If we can reach one person and educate them and prevent them from getting hurt or worse, we’ve done our job,” said Sgt. Burris.

A citation or a warning? It’s up to officers.

Clearwater has a similar program up and running now and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office begins its program at hot spots around the county starting next Wednesday.

The safety program is funded by a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.

