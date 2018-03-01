Parents concerned about security at Sarasota High School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents are concerned that students are in danger at Sarasota High School. A public road that cuts through campus could be putting them at risk.

School Avenue is a public thoroughfare that slices right through Sarasota High School’s campus. Despite clearly marked signs, people charge through anyway.

Nancy McCord’s 15-year-old daughter attends the school. She’s worried that someone with deadly intentions can simply walk onto campus unattended. Thousands of students cross this road multiple times a day.

“This campus should be locked down 24/7. Nobody should be able to get on the campus even if its at midnight or 1 in the morning, you don’t want people on the school campus,” said McCord.

During school hours, vehicle traffic is not allowed on School Avenue. However, pedestrians walk right through all the time. Campus security officials are constantly monitoring the road, but they legally cannot stop these pedestrians from coming through during school hours.

“It’s incredibly concerning to me and it’s been something that I’ve been working on since I arrived a year and a half ago,” said SHS Principal David Jones.

Jones is committed to solving this problem.

“You see people ripping through with bicycles and backpacks on their back. I don’t know what’s in that backpack,” he said. “If you cannot control access to your campus and anybody can set foot on this campus at any point during the day, legally, and cannot be stopped, that is a big concern.”

The school district is currently doing a traffic study. This is an important thoroughfare for nearby residents.

School officials are urging the city to transfer ownership of the road so the entire campus can be secured.

“These are our kids. They depend on us. They’re kids. They look to adults for protection and guidance. We’re gonna fail them greatly if we don’t do something,” said McCord.

The traffic study should be completed within the next few weeks and then city commissioners will decide what to do.

