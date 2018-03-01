Pair sought after 2 elderly women conned out of money in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for the information leading to the identification and arrest of two men suspected of preying on two elderly women and conning them out of money last month.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 27, an 88-year-old woman was waiting for a bus at 803 W. Waters Ave. when two Hispanic men approached her and struck up a conversation, causing her to miss her bus.

She accepted their offer for a ride home, but the men had other plans.

“They convince her to help them out. They say there is a lottery that they had won, they needed to try and get the money and she felt bad for them. They cause her to miss her bus so she jumps in the car with them and then she goes to the bank and takes out money,” said Alvarez.

They drove her to the Bank of America located at 3439 W. Hillsborough Avenue. where she withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash. And the woman’s misfortune didn’t end there.

When they left the bank, they drove the woman to a Dollar Tree located 6303 W Waters Avenue.

“In this case, the Dollar Tree is just a distraction. They asked her to go inside the Dollar Tree and buy them something,” said Alvarez.

When she left the store, the men and her money were gone.

On Feb. 16, a similar situation occurred at a Publix on Hillsborough Ave.

In that case, two males approached a 74-year-old Hispanic woman as she was loading groceries into her car. They convinced her to go to the bank and withdraw money from her account. After the errand, they abandoned her at a Big Lots and took off with her money.

“Literally these are people preying on these women,” said Alvarez.

One of the men is described as a 50 to 60-year-old Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black hat.

The second man is in his mid-30s. He has a Puerto Rican accent and was wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and a black hat.

Detectives say they were driving a Nissan Rogue.

“We’re asking for the public’s help. If these people will do this to these two women, they’ll do this to anyone for any amount and it’s not the kind of people we want running around,” said Alvarez.

Anyone with information on these cases should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or send an anonymous tip from a smart phone using the HCSOSheriff app. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using our P3 tips mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

