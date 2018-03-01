Montana zoo gets surprise when river otter gives birth unexpectedly

BILLINGS, Mont. (WFLA/KULR) – A zoo in Montana got quite the surprise when a river otter gave birth unexpectedly earlier this month.

The otter at Zoo Montana delivered four pups to the amazement of zoo keepers.

Sadly, their mother rejected the little, so keepers have taken on around-the-clock feedings to give the pups a fighting chance.

A zoo spokesperson says the chances of their survival are low, but adds their chances get better each passing day.

You can keep up with the progress of the pup son the zoo’s Facebook page and website.