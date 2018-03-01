Weather satellite launched on Atlas V rocket

(WESH) – The countdown is on at the Cape not only for a launch, but also a step forward in hurricane safety and forecasting.

An advanced satellite is heading to space as part of a system that’s changing the severe weather game.

The Atlas V rocket rolling out to the launch pad is just part of the show, but what’s under the nose cone is what really counts.

Under the nose is an 11,000 pound, $220-million weather satellite. The satellite will send down the highest-resolution pictures of hurricanes.

“This means more lives are saved, and better environmental information is made available.” Stephen Volz of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Last year, the first of these new-generation satellites, only in experimental use at the time, tracked Hurricanes Irma and Harvey and broke new ground.

“Able to indicate the position and the tracking of the eye-wall with its severe storms on a mile-by-mile basis and minute-by-minute time frame,” Volz said.

Thursday’s launch will orbit the second of the new hurricane-watchers.

The satellites are used in day-to-day forecasting, delivering better and faster views of things like a tornado-producing storm, making it easier for forecasters to judge its danger level and direction.

